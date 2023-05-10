A masked criminal threatened staff with a knife during a morning robbery in a Greggs bakery.

Three workers at the store on the Harwich Gateway Retail Park were threatened by a man wearing a balaclava at around 5am on Tuesday.

The armed robber stole £400.

An Essex Police spokesperson said officers had arrested a suspect within half and hour of being called to the crime and the stolen money had since been recovered.

A 44-year-old man was taken into custody after being arrested on suspicion of robbery.

Det Chief Insp Rob Huddleston said: "This was some extremely quick work from our officers.

"I’d like to thank the victims for their co-operation despite being extremely shaken up."

Anyone with information about the robbery, including CCTV, dash cam or other footage, should call 101 or 0800 555 111.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.