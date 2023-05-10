Puppy found living in grim conditions becomes 'exceptional' police tracker dog

A puppy found living in grim conditions during a criminal investigation in Suffolk has become an "exceptional" police tracker dog.

The German shepherd cross, called Arnie, has graduated with flying colours to become a valuable member of the Norfolk and Suffolk Police Dog Unit.

Arnie faced a bleak future until he was discovered during a police raid in East Suffolk and was signed over to the force by his owner.

Dog instructor PC Jim Wells said Arnie was “massively intelligent” and “exceptional” at tracking.

“He is now starting to listen to his handler and be a bit more disciplined. He is getting stronger and stronger, and when he is tracking he is on fire,” he said.

Police dog Arnie was discovered as a puppy during a raid in Suffolk. Credit: Norfolk and Suffolk Police Dog Unit

Chief Inspector Sarsfield Donohue of Suffolk Police first met Arnie at Lowestoft Police Station over a year ago.

“Arnie was recovered from a premises where he would have had a rather grim future,” he said.

“He was sat outside my office and he looked like he had real potential. He was assessed and the rest is history.

“I am just delighted to see how he has turned out and no doubt he will be a real asset to Norfolk and Suffolk.”

Arnie graduated alongside PD Boris, a black German Shepherd, who was one of several dogs donated to the Norfolk and Suffolk Police Dog Unit by a breeder.

Police dog Arnie is based in Bury St Edmunds with his handler PC Nick Lofthouse. Police dog Boris will work out of Downham Market with PC Jamie Ward.

Not all those who start the training complete the course, and those who do not make it are re-homed.

The joint unit has more than 40 dogs ready to deploy to a variety of situations like tracking suspects, finding missing people and recovering property as well as specialist roles to do with drugs and explosives.

Arnie and Boris are now poised for action across Norfolk and Suffolk and beyond.

Police dog Arnie with his handler. Credit: Norfolk and Suffolk Dog Unit

