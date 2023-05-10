A woman in her 70s has died after crash that left several people seriously injured in a rural village.

Pauline Ward was a passenger in a Vauxhall Mokka that collided with a blue Mercedes C-Class on the A143 Beccles Road, near Cherry Lane Garden Centre in Belton on Friday. She was taken to hospital but died later.

Her grandson, Jake Prudhomme-Nash said: "My Nan was such a kind-hearted person, who loved to rock'n'roll dance.

"Everyone would note on her infectious smile and laugh."

Pauline Ward died in the crash in Belton. Credit: Family photograph/Jake Prudhomme-Nash

"Originally from east London, she moved to Eye in Suffolk where she was really a pillar of the community.

"She loved living in Eye and everything about the town. She truly was an ambassador for East Anglia."

Pauline Ward was described as "an ambassador for East Anglia". Credit: Family photo/Jake Prudhomme-Nash

Three other people who were travelling in the Vauxhall, were seriously injured.

Two of them remain in hospital, one with potentially life-changing injuries.

The third has been discharged after receiving treatment.

The two people in the Mercedes, which was towing a trailer with a Range Rover in it at the time, were also taken to hospital with serious injuries.

One remains in hospital and the other has been discharged.

Norfolk Police officers are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

They are calling for anyone who saw the driving of either vehicle prior to the crash or anyone who has dashcam footage to call 101, quoting 36/32371/23.

