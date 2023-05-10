Relatives have paid a heartfelt tribute to a married couple who died after their car was involved in a crash with a cement mixer.

Augustin Simmons, 87, and Margaret Simmons, 86, known as John and Peggy, from Sudbury in Suffolk, died on 30 April at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge, two days after the collision.

The collision happened at around 3.50pm on the B1064 Sudbury Road in Long Melford near the roundabout junction with the A134.

It involved a silver Ford Fusion, which was being driven by the couple, and a cement mixer lorry, according to Suffolk Police.

A tribute from relatives said: "The family would like to thank everyone involved in their rescue and subsequent treatment, with particular and heartfelt thanks to those first on the scene and that tried so very hard to help and comfort Peggy and John.

"We would also like to thank all those that have offered their condolences and such kind words.

"Although we have lost the most wonderful parents, we will take consolation from knowing that they are still together and at peace."

Mr and Mrs Simmons were taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital where they both died from their injuries.

The family praised the "outstanding efforts of the Addenbrooke’s ICU doctors and nurses".

Police are appealing for anyone with dashcam footage or who saw the crash to come forward.

