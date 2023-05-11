A 67-year-old will enter pleas next month to charges that he shot dead a father and son in two villages within 40 minutes of each other.

The bodies of Gary Dunmore, 57, and Joshua Dunmore, 32, were discovered at properties in The Row, Sutton, and Meridian Close, Bluntisham, Cambridgeshire, six miles apart, on 29 March.

Stephen Alderton, of no fixed address, appeared at Peterborough Crown Court on Thursday charged with two counts of murder and one count of possession of a firearm.

The bald-headed defendant, wearing a grey polo shirt, was not asked to enter pleas and his defence barrister asked for extra time.

Judge Mark Bishop agreed to the request and Alderton is due back in court on 28 June to be asked to enter pleas.

A provisional trial date had already been set for 16 October.

Alderton spoke only to confirm his name during Thursday’s 30-minute hearing, which was attended by family members of the two men who were killed, who watched as he was brought into the secure dock.

The judge told the defendant at the end of the hearing: “There will be a further hearing on 28 June which you will attend. Further directions will be given.”

In tributes after their deaths, the men's families described them as “devoted” fathers.

They said: “Josh was a devoted father and a loving uncle. He was a wonderful son and brother and leaves behind an extensive group of family and friends.

“He will be deeply missed and the devastation this has caused will never heal.

“Gary was the most devoted son, brother, dad and grandad, who gave everything for those he loved.

“He was a gentle and generous person who always put others before himself and he’ll be massively missed by his family and all those who knew and loved him.”

Villagers turned out to line the streets as they were laid to rest at funeral services last month.

