The grieving family of a teenager stabbed to death as he came home from school have issued a moving tribute to him, as they prepare for his funeral.

Sixteen-year-old Rohan Shand, known as Fred, died from a single stab wound in an attack near the Cock Hotel in the Kingsthorpe area of Northampton on 22 March.

Ahead of his funeral on Friday, his family have issued a statement in which they paid tribute to the teenager, describing him as "truly our pride and joy".

They said his death had "left everyone who knew Fred totally devastated and heartbroken".

“Fred was a loving and kind person, who was respectful to people of all ages. He was also such a witty person who knew exactly what to say or do to put a big smile on our faces and was just a fun person to be around.

“He was like his dad’s fifth sense as Fred was the one who took care of all online activities, from ordering the shopping to helping with banking. But this was just one way he helped his dad as we feel his loss in so many ways, missing him every day."

A composite tribute picture released by his family. Credit: Family photo/Northamptonshire Police

In the days following Fred's death, a vigil was held in Fred's memory by people in the community, at which his father said he believed his son had died "over foolishness... I don’t even know what my son died for".

In the tribute released before his funeral, his family described him as a "typical teenage boy" who loved music and took pride in how he dressed.

"He enjoyed playing on his X-Box and was a talented footballer, but he also enjoyed spending time with his family – going on long walks with his dad and cousins and family movie nights," they added.

“We have so many memories of our Fred, but the one which his dad cherishes the most is the time they spent together, riding to school and town. They would share long conversations about the future, which sadly will no longer become a reality."

His aunt said she remembered how caring and attentive Fred was with his young cousins.

"He would take them to the park and walk behind them up the stairs of the slide to make sure they didn’t fall. Then when at the top, he would jump down and hurry to the bottom of the slide to catch them," she added.

“He was truly our pride and joy. The lives of Fred’s dad, Rohan senior, and the rest of his family and friends have been shattered and will never be the same as we sadly lay our handsome boy to rest.”

Fred’s funeral service will be held at All Saint’s Cathedral Church in Northampton on Friday, followed by a private burial at Kingsthorpe Burial Ground.

Following Fred's death, Kingsthorpe College closed for a day, reopening partially the day after to offer emotional support to students in Fred's year.

A 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy, both from the Kingsthorpe area, have been charged with murder.

