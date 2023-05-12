A woman who stole more than £64,000 from her elderly neighbour in Peterborough has been jailed.

Emma Willey, 43, had been trusted by her 88-year-old neighbour to help with her finances and do her weekly food shop.

The victim realised something was wrong when she received a summons to court for failed direct debits.

She contacted her bank and was told her balance was just 3p.

Over a period of three years between December 2019 and November 2022, Willey had helped herself to £64,434.62 of the victim’s money.

In interview following her arrest, she admitted fraudulently obtaining money and told detectives she was addicted to crack cocaine and withdrew the money to fund her habit.

She claimed she began using it a few times and continued to do so as it was “easy”, but did not realise how much she had used, thinking it was about £10,000.

Willey, of Birchwood, Orton Goldhay, appeared at Peterborough Crown Court where she was sentenced to a year and nine months in prison after previously admitting fraud by false representation.

Det Con Lauren Easton, who investigated, said: “Willey abused the trust of an elderly woman who looked to her for support.

“I am pleased we have brought her to justice and the victim will have her stolen money repaid.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...