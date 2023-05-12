A teenage Islamic State fanatic was reported by his mother as he plotted to attack police officers or soldiers.

Muslim convert Matthew King, 19, had expressed a desire to “torture, mutilate and kill military personnel” as he prepared to stake out a British Army barracks in Stratford, east London.

The teenager discussed his plans with an online girlfriend but they were thwarted after his mother reported him to police, the Old Bailey was told.

The teenager from Wickford in Essex pleaded guilty in January to preparing terrorist acts between December 2021 and May 2022.

His mother and siblings attended the start of his sentencing at the Old Bailey on Friday.

Judge Mark Lucraft KC said King’s mother had “done exactly the right thing” by reporting her son.

In his early teens, King had “dabbled with drugs” and was expelled from school after becoming aggressive, eventually leaving education at 16.

In 2020, he became interested in Islam and began to attend mosques and watched Muslim videos on YouTube.

By May 2021, his family noticed he had become more extreme and his mother became concerned he was watching material promoting hatred, prosecutor Paul Jarvis said.

Mr Jarvis said King’s activities “strongly indicates” he has an “entrenched Islamist extremist mindset, holds extreme anti-western views and intended to commit terrorist acts both in the UK and abroad”.

King also developed an online friendship with a girl, identified as Miss A.

He told her: “I just wanna die a martyr.”

When Miss A appeared to support and encourage him, King responded: “I guess jihadi love is powerful. I just want to kill people.”

Miss A later talked about torturing, mutilating and beheading a soldier and then cutting up the body parts, the court was told.

Meanwhile, King had set up an online account with the retailer Knife Warehouse and bought “tactical gloves” and goggles.

Mr Jarvis said: “Mr King’s younger sister told the police that one day her brother had entered her bedroom dressed in combat clothing and goggles. Mr King asked her if she liked his clothes.”

King made surveillance videos as he studied potential targets including at Stratford Army barracks, police officers outside Stratford Magistrates’ Court and at the railway station.

Some of his videos were overlaid with Islamic chants and he posted on Snapchat: “Target acquired.”

King had also expressed a desire to travel to Syria to join the so-called Islamic State group.

The teenager sought advice on social media about the best route to cross the border into Syria and searched for IS tactical training videos in the use of knives.

The court heard King had also done web searches for terrorist killers including the Manchester Arena bomber and Jihadi John.

The teenager was arrested on 18 May last year after police received a tip-off that he had posted on WhatsApp an image of a male holding a knife with the words: “Those who said that there is no jihad and no battle. They are lying!”

He described his former Islamic name as “Abdul Kalashnikov” and told police: “The only thing which is black and white is the sharia, the law of Allah.”

On being cautioned, he said: “I don’t believe in the UK law, the only law I believe in is the law of Allah.”

After hearing a submission by defence barrister Hossein Zahir, Judge Lucraft adjourned sentencing until 26 May.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...