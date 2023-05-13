Cambridgeshire County Council to be prosecuted over deaths on guided busway
A council is to be prosecuted following the deaths of three people and the serious injury of a teenager in separate incidents on a guided busway.
The Health and Safety Executive will prosecute Cambridgeshire County Council under the Health and Safety at Work Act.
Jennifer Taylor, 81, died when she was hit by a bus as she crossed the busway on foot at Fen Drayton on 17 November 2015.
Steve Moir died in 2018 when his bike clipped a kerb and he fell in front of a bus.
After his death his family called for an urgent safety review.
Kathleen Pitts, 52, who was on foot, died after being hit by a bus on 26 October 2021.
Since her death a 30mph speed limit was put in place on the city bound track from Long Road Bridge to Hills Road Bridge.
A fourth person, a teenage cyclist, was seriously injured when he collided with a bus in the guided busway on 9 November 2021.
Then in December 2021, the council announced a section of the guided busway was being temporarily closed during the independent safety review by the HSE.
That review has now established a prosecution will take place.
A first hearing date will be confirmed in due course.
