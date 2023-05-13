Cambridgeshire County Council to be prosecuted over deaths on guided busway

L-R Jennifer Taylor, Kathleen Pitts and Steve Moir
Three people, (L-R) Jennifer Taylor, Kathleen Pitts and Steve Moir, died in separate incidents on a guided busway in Cambridgeshire. Credit: ITV News Anglia/Family photos

A council is to be prosecuted following the deaths of three people and the serious injury of a teenager in separate incidents on a guided busway.

The Health and Safety Executive will prosecute Cambridgeshire County Council under the Health and Safety at Work Act.

Jennifer Taylor, 81, died when she was hit by a bus as she crossed the busway on foot at Fen Drayton on 17 November 2015.

The guided busway runs for 16 miles between St Ives and Cambridge. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Steve Moir died in 2018 when his bike clipped a kerb and he fell in front of a bus.

After his death his family called for an urgent safety review.

Cyclist Steve Moir and Kathleen Pitts both died after being hit by a bus on the guided busway. Credit: Family photos

Kathleen Pitts, 52, who was on foot, died after being hit by a bus on 26 October 2021.

Since her death a 30mph speed limit was put in place on the city bound track from Long Road Bridge to Hills Road Bridge.

A fourth person, a teenage cyclist, was seriously injured when he collided with a bus in the guided busway on 9 November 2021.

81 year Jennifer Taylor died after being hit by a bus on the guided busway Credit: ITV News Anglia

Then in December 2021, the council announced a section of the guided busway was being temporarily closed during the independent safety review by the HSE. 

Family's heartbreak after pedestrian dies on same busway where cyclist killed

That review has now established a prosecution will take place.

A first hearing date will be confirmed in due course.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...