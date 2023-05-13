A council is to be prosecuted following the deaths of three people and the serious injury of a teenager in separate incidents on a guided busway.

The Health and Safety Executive will prosecute Cambridgeshire County Council under the Health and Safety at Work Act.

Jennifer Taylor, 81, died when she was hit by a bus as she crossed the busway on foot at Fen Drayton on 17 November 2015.

The guided busway runs for 16 miles between St Ives and Cambridge. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Steve Moir died in 2018 when his bike clipped a kerb and he fell in front of a bus.

After his death his family called for an urgent safety review.

Cyclist Steve Moir and Kathleen Pitts both died after being hit by a bus on the guided busway. Credit: Family photos

Kathleen Pitts, 52, who was on foot, died after being hit by a bus on 26 October 2021.

Since her death a 30mph speed limit was put in place on the city bound track from Long Road Bridge to Hills Road Bridge.

A fourth person, a teenage cyclist, was seriously injured when he collided with a bus in the guided busway on 9 November 2021.

81 year Jennifer Taylor died after being hit by a bus on the guided busway Credit: ITV News Anglia

Then in December 2021, the council announced a section of the guided busway was being temporarily closed during the independent safety review by the HSE.

That review has now established a prosecution will take place.

A first hearing date will be confirmed in due course.

