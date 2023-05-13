More than 40 firefighters have spent hours battling a large blaze at a barn in a rural village.

Thousands of tonnes of hay and straw are burning at the property at Willow Farm in Pettaugh, near Framsden, 10 miles north of Ipswich.

Crews from across Suffolk have been on seen since 4.50am and are still at the scene.

Locals have been told to shut their windows and doors to a large amount of smoke in the area.

Firefighters are still at the scene of the barn fire Credit: ITV News Anglia

An emergency road closure is currently in place along the A1120- and is expected to remain shut for most of the day.

