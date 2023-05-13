If you're in a supermarket and think you've spotted the Eurovision superstar Sam Ryder, then you may need to look again.

The Spaceman singer - with his signature golden locks and beard - has a lookalike.

John Heams, a 36-year-old occupational therapist from Hitchin, also sports the infamous look - and insists he has never changed his style to look more like the Essex singer.

While he may have previously drawn a few interested looks for his unique style, he now regularly gets mistaken for a celebrity.

"I've always looked like him," John says. "When Sam Ryder was big on Tiktok, before Eurovision, that's when people started coming and saying: 'you're that bloke'.

"After Eurovision, wherever I go, someone will go 'hello mate'.

"No matter what pub I go into, no matter what supermarket I go into.

"Normally, I'll be in a supermarket and people will start whispering and someone will eventually go up to me and go, 'hello mate'."

Sam Ryder lookalike John Heams Credit: John Heams

John, who works in acute mental healthcare, says he also gets it from new patients - who may not have been expecting to walk into a room to see a Eurovision star.

How does he feel about it?

"There's much worse people to be mistaken for. I'm not a standout guy for any reasons."

The doppelganger is now in Liverpool, taking advantage of his looks to take selfies with fans and raise money for the British Red Cross.

He's also hoping to get a photo with Sam Ryder himself.

John Heams in his everyday look. Credit: Instagram / john.heams

Speaking about the star's Eurovision success last year, he said: "I think it’s great. I think Eurovision is something I haven’t paid a lot of attention to.

"It’s nice that he went and made such an impact. I think the real success is he seems like such a nice guy."

What is he most excited about if he gets to meet Sam?

"I would like to say hi and get across how funny it is for me to be living off his coattails despite having absolutely no talent."

John admits his similarities with Sam does not extend to vocals though and says there will be no duet with the Spaceman singer.

