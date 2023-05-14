A 15-year-old boy has died after being hit by a car at a pedestrian crossing.

Norfolk Police say it happened on London Road in Thetford at the pedestrian crossing next to Icknield Way around 11.45am on Saturday 13 May.

A white Hyundai Ioniq was travelling from the town centre towards the A11 when the car collided with the teenager.

Emergency services, including the air ambulance, were sent, but despite their best efforts the teenager was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road remained closed for a number of hours following the crash.

Police are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or seen either the vehicle or the boy prior to the crash.

Officers are also keen to hear from anyone who may have been travelling in the area at the time and may have relevant dash-cam footage.

