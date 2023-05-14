Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson has vowed that his team will stay on the front foot during the second leg of their League One play-off semi-final.

Posh will take a sizeable 4-0 lead to Hillsborough on Thursday following a sensational performance against Sheffield Wednesday in the first leg at the Weston Homes Stadium on Friday night.

Despite finishing 19 points behind Wednesday in the regular season, Peterborough blew their opponents away in front of their own fans, with goals from Jack Taylor, Joe Ward, Kwame Poku and Jonson Clarke-Harris putting them in a commanding position to seal their spot at Wembley.

However, with a crowd in excess of 30,000 expected for the return leg at Hillsborough, Ferguson insists that the job isn't done yet.

Darren Ferguson previews the second leg

"We've got to go to Hillsborough and try and win the game," he told ITV News Anglia.

"We're not a team that are really set up to hang onto leads. We need to impose our game on them because we know what Hillsborough can be like so we need to make sure we manage the early part of the game."

If Peterborough do manage to make it through to Wembley, they will face either Barnsley or Bolton Wanderers in the final on May 29 - with a place in the Championship at stake.

That tie is evenly poised with the two teams playing out a 1-1 draw in the first leg in Bolton on Saturday.

Ferguson has a proven track record of leading Posh to promotion from the third tier having done it on three separate occasions during his previous spells with the club.

