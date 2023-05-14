Hundreds of competitors from all over the world have taken part in a charity mud race that dates back 50 years.

The Maldon mud race began thanks to a pub bet in the 1970s and attracts runners from as far afield as Japan and Australia.

Comedian Jo Brand was among the crowds, cheering on her daughter and she told ITV News Anglia that she fully appreciates how hard it is after completing it herself in the past.

The comedian Jo Brand was there to cheer on her daughter who was taking part. Credit: ITV News Anglia

“You just sink into it" she said.

"So after about 15 yards I sunk into it, got lassooed by a bloke in waders, then fell over, splat all of me in the mud then thought I’m not going to make it round so I cheated!”

Spectators lined the quayside of the River Blackwater to catch a glimpse of all the fun.

The race, in the picturesque Essex countryside, attracts entries from all over the world Credit: ITV News Anglia

"We get people travel all over the world and camera crews from Germany, China, from Japan so it’s great fun" said Leigh Hemmings, the race director.

The winner of today’s race completed it in just under 4 minutes.

