Police say a missing 11 year old schoolboy has been found safe and well.

Cambridgeshire Police had issued an appeal for help to find the boy who had last been seen riding his bike in the Bretton area of Peterborough.

He was found safe and well on Sunday (14 April)

Cambridgeshire Police thanked the public for their help, following an appeal.

