Two men were taken to hospital after being stabbed outside a nightclub.

Essex Police were called to the High Street, outside MooMoo clubrooms in Southend shortly before 4am on Saturday 13 May following reports of two men being assaulted.

The victims were taken to hospital with stab wounds. Their condition is not believed to be life-threatening.

An 18-year-old man from Wickford, Essex has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Police believe it was a targeted attack but officers are appealing for any witnesses to get in touch.

