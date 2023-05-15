Roads police officers joked about the "jousting skills" of a driver they stopped with long planks of wood poking out of their passenger window.

The car was pulled over in Vauxhall Way in Luton on Sunday.

Bedfordshire Police's roads policing team reported the driver for the offence of having an unsafe load.

Writing on Twitter, they added: "The driver of this vehicle appeared to be practising his jousting skills.

"Luckily he didn't have any challengers along the way."

The Department for Transport says that how far a load is allowed to protrude depends on whether it is at front, back or sides of a vehicle.

If the loads extends more than 30.5cm to either side, drivers must take additional safety steps including adding marker boards to the vehicle, notifying police of their movements and adding additional lights if travelling in darkness.

