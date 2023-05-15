New 'needle-free' Covid-19 vaccines that could give 'wide-ranging protection' are to be trialled in the city where it was first developed.

The new vaccine- known as DIOS-CoVax- uses a jet of air to push it through the skin rather than a needle.

It has been developed by Professor Jonathan Heeney at the University of Cambridge and spin-out company DIOSynVax.

It has already been part of safety trials in Southampton but is being brought 'home' to Cambridge, where volunteers are being urged to take part.

Staff in the clinical trials are looking for volunteers to have the vaccine. Credit: Lloyd Mann (University of Cambridge)

Prof Heeney said: “We’re excited to be bringing our vaccine ‘home’ and are looking to recruit healthy volunteers to help in this crucial stage of development towards what we hope will eventually become a universal coronavirus vaccine.

"Our vaccine is innovative, both in terms of how it aims to protect against the virus responsible for our current pandemic and future coronaviruses, but also in how it is delivered.

"If you’re someone who hates needles, our vaccine could be the answer as it’s delivered by a jet of air, not a needle."

The clinical trials team is looking for healthy volunteers aged 18-50 to take part in the study.

Volunteers will receive payment for their time, and participation on the trial will last around 12 months with volunteers attending 11 visits.

If the trials are successful, the vaccine could be scaled up and manufactured as a powder to boost global vaccination efforts, particularly in low and middle-income countries.

