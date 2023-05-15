Police are investigating after a 17-year old girl was repeatedly followed around a shopping centre by an unknown man.

Officers have now released a CCTV image of a man they say could have vital information which could help their investigation.

PC Daisy Barton, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: "It was a concerning incident for the victim."

The alleged stalking incident happened at Centre MK shopping centre on 31 March.

"We are asking anyone who recognises the person pictured, or if this is you we would ask you to come forward," PC Barton added.

Police said the man repeatedly followed the girl around the shopping centre, despite her repeated request that he stop following her.

Anyone with any information about the incident can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or call 101.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know