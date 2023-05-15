A coordinated police operation has tracked down seven of the eight men who went on the run from an immigration removal centre after a riot.

One man - 20-year-old Ervin Morati - is the last to remain on the run.

The detainees broke out on 28 April by breaking through the perimeter fence at Yarl's Wood immigration detention centre in Bedfordshire.

"This has been an intense operation in which we have located and arrested seven out of eight of the escapees," Det Ch Insp Nick Gardner said.

In total 13 men, all in their twenties and thirties, broke through the perimeter fence after the riot.

Five were detained by Bedfordshire Police not long after the breach, leaving eight on the run.

Seven men have since been found and charged. They have been remanded into custody.

Bedfordshire Police and the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit worked together across the country to track the men down.

Det Ch Insp Gardner added: "We are confident that we will locate the final outstanding suspect and are doing everything we can to track him down."

Police have appealed for Mr Morati to hand himself in and to remind people that helping him to evade the authorities is a criminal offence.

