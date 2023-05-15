A primary school pupil was approached by a man who tried to lure him away, teachers have warned.

Templars Academy in Witham in Essex has written to parents to tell them about the incident, which happened on Thursday.

The man tried to take the boy away from the school site in Cressing Road, said the headteacher in a letter sent to parents on Friday.

The letters also said the man had allegedly been coming up to secondary-age pupils and said police were involved.

In the letter, headteacher Victoria Gooding said: "We have been aware that there was an incident on the Courts where a stranger approached a young child and tried to take him.

"This man was also approaching secondary age pupils.

"The police are now involved, but we would like to make you aware so that you can be vigilant and ask that you warn your children to be careful, putting in necessary safeguarding precautions."

The headteacher added: "Do not hesitate to call the police if you or your children are approached or if you are concerned."

Essex Police has been contacted for comment.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know