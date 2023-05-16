A cyclist who was seriously injured in a road crash has died, more than a week after the collision.

The rider and a white Peugeot Partner van collided at about 7.15am on 3 May, on the roundabout junction with Billing Brook Road and the A4500 Wellingborough Road in Northampton.

The 62-year-old man from Northampton was injured and taken to University Hospital Coventry, where he died on Sunday.

Investigations into the collision, which happened outside the Tesco fuel station at Weston Favell Shopping Centre, are continuing.

Officers want to hear from any witnesses or people with dashcam footage who have yet to come forward.

