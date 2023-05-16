Fire crews and the police spent five hours at one of the country's largest energy production hubs after a gas leak.

Firefighters from across Norfolk were called to Bacton Gas Terminal on Paston Road on the Norfolk coast just after 4.30pm on Tuesday.

A Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "There was a gas leak which was isolated very quickly."

He confirmed crews left the scene just after 9.30pm and the road has since reopened.

The Bacton plant, which faces the North Sea and is 20 miles from Great Yarmouth, supplies around a third of the UK's gas supply.

Following the emergency, National Gas tweeted it had secured the affected area - a gas pipe - and was working closely with firefighters and police officers.

It added: "Supplies to homes and businesses remain unaffected."

