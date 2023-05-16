Luton Town are now just one game away from the Premier League after they produced a sensational comeback to beat Sunderland in the second leg of their Championship play-off semi-final.

The Hatters went into Tuesday's match at Kenilworth Road knowing that they would have to overcome a 2-1 first leg deficit in order to make it to Wembley, and they got off to a blistering start thanks to Gabriel Osho's 10th minute opener.

Luton fans were then in dreamland when fellow defender Tom Lockyer, a free transfer signing from Charlton Athletic, headed home just before half-time to turn the tie on its head.

Roared on by their passionate supporters in what was an electric atmosphere, the Hatters held on after the break to book their place in the play-off final on May 27 - the richest match in world football.

Fans invade the pitch at Kenilworth Road after the final whistle. Credit: PA

It's the latest chapter in what has been a remarkable rise for a club who were playing non-league football as recently as 2014, having been hit with an unprecedented 30-point deduction.

Since claiming their place back in the EFL, they have risen through the leagues - culminating in a third place finish in the Championship this season under boss Rob Edwards, who started the campaign at fierce rivals Watford.

There were emotional scenes in the stands after the final whistle as fans, including former England cricket captain Sir Alastair Cook, celebrated what will go down as one of the most significant results in the club's history.

The Hatters will now go on to face either Middlesbrough or Coventry City in the final, with a place in the Premier League at stake.

The winners will receive a minimum £100 million in broadcast money alone.

If Luton do manage to win, they will return to the top flight for the first time since 1992.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know