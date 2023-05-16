A mechanic spent two hours with his arm trapped under a coach after a strut failed and sent the vehicle crashing on to him.

The man had been working on the bus which was lifted with hydraulics when it fell, pinning him in the suspension mechanism.

Firefighters were called to the sight at Hamlet Hill in Roydon, near Harlow in Essex, around 11.30am on Monday and spent time setting up equipment to get the man out safely.

Nick Singleton, station manager for Essex County Fire and Rescue Service, said: "A big thanks to everyone involved - we spent two hours successfully stabilising the casualty, cutting away the equipment and finally releasing him."

Paramedics from the East of England Ambulance Service, the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service and an urban search and rescue crew worked alongside firefighters.

Once rescued, the man was left in the care of the ambulance service.

