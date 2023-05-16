An inquest has opened into the death of a one-year-old boy who was found dead.

Emergency services were called and discovered Ralphie Payne not breathing on 14 August last year, Essex Coroner's Court was told.

Ambulance crews arrived at a property in Geoff Seaden Close, Colchester, after reports of concern for a child's welfare.

A spokesperson said ambulance service colleagues attended alongside police but, despite their best efforts, Ralphie died at the scene.Area coroner Michelle Brown told the hearing in Chelmsford: "Ralphie Payne died on 14 August 2022, at an address in Colchester. This [hearing] relates to the death of a one-year-old little boy.

"An ambulance was called on that day when he was discovered to be not breathing.

"A forensic post-mortem was carried out and a provisional cause of death provided was 1A unascertained."

She added that police had requested the suspension of the inquest.

An Essex Police spokesman said: " An investigation is taking place into the circumstances surrounding the child’s death.

"A man and a woman who are not related to the child were arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and child neglect. They remain on bail.

"Specialist officers are supporting the child’s parents."

They remain on bail until 14 August.

