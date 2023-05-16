A pedestrian killed by a car as he walked along the A14 "fought gallantly with his mental health" and always "strove to be the best version of himself", his family have said.

Christian Antony Payne, 34, was on foot when he was hit by an electric Nissan Ariya Evolve just after 11pm last Thursday.

Paramedics tried to save him but he died at the scene between junctions seven and eight of the A14 near Kettering.

Paying tribute, his family said Mr Payne - an avid Northampton Saints rugby fan with "a wicked sense of humour" - was a "beloved son, brother and best friend".

"His early years were spent on the field playing rugby, paint-balling and eating too many slices of mum’s lemon meringue pie," they said.

“At the age of eight, he was diagnosed with Asperger's Syndrome which made his life as an adult more challenging.

“Christian always strove to be the best version of himself and fought gallantly with his mental health.

“He spent time with the Kettering Community Unit (KCU) Charity where he volunteered - it was a real sanctuary for Christian and a place he sought understanding.

“Christian was a gentle person, a kind soul and will leave a hole in the lives of those who knew and loved him.”

Following the crash, police appealed for witnesses and anyone with dash-cam footage to get in touch.

