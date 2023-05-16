Rescuers leapt into action after nine baby swans were washed over the edge of a weir while swimming with their parents.

The cygnets got into difficulties while paddling in a millpond in Nash Mills, Hertfordshire, on Monday.

An onlooker raised the alarm and called charity Swan Support, which is based in Datchet, Berkshire.

Wendy Hermon and husband Steve, who run the charity, came to the rescue.

Steve Hermon managed to scoop the cygnets up and helped them back to safety. Credit: Swan Support

Mr Hermon clambered in and scooped the chicks up in a net as they struggled against the current.

All nine lives were saved, and the cygnets were soon back with their parents in calmer waters.

“It does happen unfortunately sometimes,” Mrs Hermon said.

“The adult swans know how to stop before the edge of a weir, but the cygnets don’t.”

She added: “Someone who lives nearby called us and we got them out safely and reunited them with their parents.”

