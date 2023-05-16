Play Brightcove video

Firefighters are tackling a major factory blaze in a town centre, which is believed to have damaged the building's roof.

The fire on Bective Road in Northampton broke out on Tuesday afternoon.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service tweeted just before 4pm to say its crews were on the scene of an unused commercial property.

It added the road had been closed to help firefighters tackle the blaze and advised people to avoid the area, as well as warning nearby homeowners to close windows and doors because of smoke.

Eyewitness Nathaniel Villette, a 28-year-old mental health support worker, said he believed the building was a factory and observed the roof had been badly damaged at around 4.30pm.

Crews tackled the fire using an aerial ladder. Credit: Nathaniel Villette

Mr Villette, who lives a couple of streets away in Cranford Road, said he first saw smoke at around 3pm.

"I thought it was a bonfire at first but back gardens were getting filled with smoke," he added.

"You can see the smoke coming from the top of the building."

He added there were around six fire engines and police officers and he also saw an ambulance.

Bective Road is near a residential part of the town as well as a shopping area.

