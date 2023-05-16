A robber who stole cash in a raid on a shop was caught after he left his provisional driving licence at the scene.

Patrick Muddiman threatened staff at the Co-op shop in High Street, Brampton, and demanded cash on 3 March, Cambridgeshire Police said.

After being handed £120 he then demanded a packet of cigarettes, and when a customer restrained him he broke free, punching a second customer who tried to hold him back.

Muddiman, of Kettering in Northamptonshire, accidentally left a black wallet containing his provisional driving licence outside the shop and he was later arrested by police.

The 38-year-old, of Whiteford Drive, gave a no comment interview but later admitted robbery and assault by beating.

He was sentenced at Peterborough Crown Court on Friday to six years in prison, with a further three years on licence, police said.

Muddiman left behind his wallet at the scene in Brampton, Cambridgeshire. Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

The defendant has 24 previous convictions for 36 offences including theft, violence and other robberies, the force added.

The theft of the cash and damage to the shop amounted to between £400-500 but the Co-op also lost about £7,000 in business after closing for a day, police said.

Det Con Sarah Longbottom, who investigated the robbery, said: “This was an incredibly frightening incident for both customers and staff who were in the shop at the time and genuinely feared for their safety.

“I’d like to thank the brave shop customers who tried to help on the day – and was pleased to see the judge award the man who helped restrain Muddiman with a commendation.

“Muddiman was linked to the crime by shop CCTV and witnesses who identified him from his driving licence – a key part of evidence which he left behind.”

