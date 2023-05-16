A primary school teacher who denies murdering her unfaithful partner for "revenge" updated her council tax details after his death, a court has heard.

Fiona Beal changed her status with the local council to remove Nicholas Billingham's name after she killed him at their home in Northampton, the town's crown court was told.

Beal, 49, is accused of murdering Mr Billingham, 42, by stabbing him in the neck before burying his body in their back garden.

The year six teacher denies murdering Mr Billingham, claiming her "broken" mental state means she is guilty of the lesser offence of manslaughter.

Giving evidence at Northampton Crown Court heard on Monday, Beal told jurors she could not remember using Mr Billingham's phone to change her council tax status from double to single occupancy, view online pornography, move his van and order a galvanised wood burner after his death.

She also claimed she had no memory of using the 42-year-old’s credit card to renew her TV licence nine days after he is believed to have been killed.

Beal rejected the suggestion she had killed Mr Billingham because she suspected he was having an affair, telling the jury: "No. There had been plenty of affairs over the years.

Prosecutor Steven Perian KC asked her: "This was a revenge killing wasn’t it?"

Beal answered: "No."

Fiona Beal is charged with murdering Nicholas Billingham in Northampton. Credit: Northamptonshire Police

Prosecutors allege Beal got Mr Billingham to wear an eye mask before using a knife to stab him in their bedroom in a planned attack on November 1, 2021.

After telling the jury on Monday she was smoking around 10 joints of cannabis on non-school days at the time of the killing, Beal was asked about messages she had sent to the victim’s mother using his phone.

Mr Perian said Mr Billingham’s mother, Yvonne Valentine, sent him a message in December 2021 and received a response saying he was “back selling cars and happy” and wishing her a happy New Year.

Admitting that she had written the message while pretending to be Mr Billingham, Beal told the court: "It wasn’t a kind thing to do."

During the prosecutor's cross-examination, the 49-year-old said she did not know what had happened to Mr Billingham’s clothing, belongings and credit cards.

"I don’t remember what room I killed him in," she said.

"I remember dragging something heavy into the garden but it’s not a clear memory."

Asked about her use of Mr Billingham’s phone to view pornography online after his death, Beal told the court: "It would have to be me, yes.

"I think at this point I was using them [Mr Billingham’s phone and her phone] interchangeably. I don’t think it was a conscious decision to use either phone."

Beal, whose evidence is expected to finish later this week, also said she did not recall using her late partner’s mobile to send a message to his cousin in the early hours of 1 January last year.

At the conclusion of his cross-examination, Mr Perian put it to Beal that the killing had "nothing to do with cannabis use."

Beal answered: "I don’t know."

Reacting to the suggestion by Mr Perian that a "confession book" found shortly before her arrest was a written record of what she had actually done, Beal told the jury: "No, I say it’s just a journal."

The trial was adjourned until Thursday.

