A "well respected" Herts police officer took two weeks off after 'lying' about taking part in jury service.

Former PC Musa Khalek was struck off after a misconduct hearing when he admitted 'lying' to his superiors.

The Hertfordshire Constabulary officer took "unauthorised leave at public expense", according to the force's chief constable.

He was due to sit on a jury for two weeks, starting on August 12, 2022. But the courts stood down PC Khalek on August 17.

"He then failed to attend work on the night shift of Monday, August 22," a report by Chief Constable Charlie Hall reads.

"When spoken to by his line manager, lied and text him the court confirmation that he had been warned to attend jury service, but not that he had been stood down.

"He did not attend work or make contact with his supervisors further for the next two weeks."

According to Chief Constable Hall, PC Khalek accepted his behaviour amounted to a breach of "honesty and integrity", and "discreditable conduct".

He said: "PC Khalek took unauthorised leave at public expense. I consider these breaches are indeed so serious as to amount to gross misconduct."

As part of the misconduct hearing, evidence from Mr Khalek was read out, detailing "the many pressures that have been on him outside of work connected with his family and the cultural practices and norms that he is expected to live within".

Chief Constable Hall described the evidence as "moving" and said: "I acknowledge that it is difficult for any of us who do not have such lived experience of these to fully appreciate the impact this must have upon him, and it is clear to me that he has been under significant pressures outside of policing.

"It is regrettable that PC Khalek had felt unable to share or confide in supervisors and managers about this given that there is much the Constabulary would have been able and willing to do to recognise these and help support him with them."

He added: "PC Khalek is clearly otherwise a well-respected officer by his colleagues and immediate supervisors.

"I have read that in his character references and heard that in the representations today. Indeed, PC Khalek has been described as exemplary in his approach to policing. His service record is good. I recognise that he has been a committed officer for this Constabulary and served our communities well."

But Chief Constable Hall said: "The only outcome I can reasonably reach is dismissal without notice."

PC Khalek's name will also be added to the College of Policing barred list.