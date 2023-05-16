Play Brightcove video

CCTV from Banham Zoo shows Mishka and her triplet cubs

One of three Amur tiger cubs born at Banham Zoo has died.

The triplets were born to mum Mishka at Banham Zoo two weeks ago on May 1. But last week, keepers watching over them via CCTV in their den discovered one hadn't survived.

The zoo made the announcement on Facebook, saying it was "deeply saddened".

It explained that the first eight weeks are "incredibly risky" for tiger cubs.

Following a post-mortem, it was confirmed that the cub had struggled to suckle from their mother.

The zoo says the two remaining cubs are healthy and developing well: "The two surviving cubs are thriving and making excellent progress. They appear to be growing stronger and healthier with each passing day.

"We appreciate your support and understanding during this difficult time, and our thoughts are with our keepers in particular."

