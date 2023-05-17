A husband who strangled his wife and then tried to gas himself with his disabled daughter will probably die behind bars, said a judge as he jailed him.

After he killed his wife Jillu, Peter Nash then stabbed his autistic daughter Louise and attempted to take his own life before police turned up at their home in Suffolk on 8 September.

A jury took two hours to find him guilty of both their murders, after a trial in which Nash, defending himself, tried to argue that the victims were his "property".

On Wednesday, Nash was jailed for life with a minimum term of 40 years.

The bodies of Mrs Nash and her daughter were discovered at their home in Heath Estate in Great Waldingfield, near Sudbury.

The judge told him: “Even if you live a long life it is likely you will die in prison due to your age."

Police blocked off the entrance to Heath Estate in Great Waldingfield as they investigated. Credit: ITV News Anglia

A trial at Ipswich Crown Court was told that the couple had had an unhappy marriage, and that Mrs Nash had been planning to leave her husband and set up home with a work colleague with whom she had been having a relationship.

The family had moved to Suffolk from Leicester in 2018.

Suffolk Police said Nash's defence had “rested on his belief that he 'lawfully killed’ his wife and daughter”.

“His attempts to justify this were through his interpretation of common law, property and marriage vows,” said a spokesman.

Nash “believed he ‘lawfully killed’ Louise as she was his ‘property’ and he did it to protect her because he did not trust anyone else to look after her" because she had complex care needs due to being non-verbal and diagnosed as autistic, said police.

He was arrested at the scene, after being Tasered by police.

He then spent more than a month in hospital being treated for his injuries, before he could be questioned over the murders.

