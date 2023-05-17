A 27-year-old man has been charged with kidnap and rape after a woman was attacked in a busy town centre.

The victim ran into a nearby shop and was helped by staff as they waited for the police to arrive on Friday morning.

She said she had been attacked in the Greyfriars area of Northampton.

Leon Svans, of no fixed address, was charged with two counts of rape and one of kidnap.

He appeared at Northampton Magistrates' Court on Tuesday and was remanded in custody ahead of a plea hearing at the town's crown court on 27 June.

A police spokesman said: "Following the incident, the woman sought refuge at the Bonmarche shop in Abington Street where staff provided her with support before police arrived."

