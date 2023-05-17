A Staffordshire bull terrier which has been in an animal shelter for more than a year and a half "deserves a second chance", according to her carers.

Staff at the RSPCA said they could not understand why the five-year-old Ruby had been overlooked for so long.

She has been at Block Fen Animal Centre for more than 600 days, watching on as other dogs get adopted by families while she remains unclaimed.

Tiffany Saunders, kennel supervisor at the centre, said it had become heartbreaking for staff.

"Everyone at Block Fen absolutely adores Ruby and we cannot understand why she keeps getting overlooked," she said.

"It’s utterly heartbreaking as we know she would make a great addition to any family.

"It’s just really sad because we know she is a wonderful dog who deserves a second chance - it just hasn’t happened for her yet and it is just so upsetting when you see she is facing another week, then another month without a home to call her own."

Ruby the Staffordshire bull terrier is described as "an easy-going girl" with "wonderful manners". Credit: RSPCA

The RSPCA worker described Ruby as an "easy-going girl" with "wonderful manners".

She has lived in a home before and knows how to behave. She walks well on a lead and is trained to wear a muzzle.

The Staffie also responds to commands such as sit, paw, down, wait and come, and loves nothing better than playing with a tennis ball.

Anyone interested in offering Ruby a home can visit the "find a pet" page on the RSPCA Block Fen website and fill out an application form.

