A cyclist who was killed in a road crash was "loved by everyone", said his family in a moving tribute.

Neftali Jesus Dominguez Jimenez, 62, suffered serious injuries in the collision with a white Peugeot Partner van in Northampton on 3 May.

The crash happened on the roundabout junction with Billing Brook Road and the A4500 Wellingborough Road, near the Tesco petrol station.

Mr Jimenez, who was from Northampton, died in hospital on Sunday, 11 days after the crash.

His family released a tribute and photograph of him, saying: “Neftali Jesus Dominguez Jimenez was a loving and caring husband, dad and grandad. Full of life, energy and joy with the purest heart and smile, loved by everyone who knew him.

“He rode his bike to work every day for years because he wanted to remain a healthy and fit man and we would have never thought this would now be the reason for his death.

“His loss has had such a huge impact on all of us leaving us devastated. We hope that God helps us get past this difficult time so we can carry on being strong for him. He will be missed immensely.”

Police officers are still looking into the collision and would like to hear from any witnesses.

