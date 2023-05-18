A masked robber who broke into a family home on New Year's Eve and stole hundreds of pounds worth of cash and jewellery has been jailed.

Police described the raid as a "terrifying and violent ordeal".

Darren Powell and an unknown accomplice, both wearing masks, smashed their way into the house in Ely at just after 10pm.

Powell, 42, carried out a search of the New Barns property while the other raider stood guard over the victim.

They then threatened the man and tried to steal a Porsche parked outside. When that failed, Powell took the victim to his room where he handed over money from his wallet.

He then forced the victim to go with him to the ATM at Waitrose, in Bray’s Lane, and withdraw £250. He threatened to hurt the victim and his family if he gave evidence in court.

Back at the house, Powell again threatened the victim by grabbing his collar and saying: “You didn’t see us.”

He went upstairs, smashing walls, before telling the victim to walk along the road and not return for 10 minutes.

When the victim came back, the robbers had left, taking a 65-inch television, passport, old bank cards, cufflinks, male fragrance and £1,000 in cash.

The accomplice has not been identified.

Powell, of Hitches Street, Littleport, was jailed for seven years and six months.

Det Sgt Beccy Steel said the attack was rare, and added: “Powell is a prolific offender and subjected his victim to a terrifying and violent ordeal so I am pleased he has faced justice.