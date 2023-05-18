Tributes have been paid to a teenager who was killed while crossing a road.

Salvador Modke, who was 15, died after being hit by a car at a pedestrian crossing on London Road in Thetford in Norfolk last Saturday.

He was killed when a white Hyundai Ioniq travelling from the town centre towards the A11 collided with the teenager.

Emergency services, including the air ambulance, were sent, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Since his death, flowers, cards and other tributes have been left at the scene.

Salvador was a pupil at St Benedict’s Catholic School in Bury St Edmunds.

Headteacher Imogen Senior described him as "a much loved and cherished member of the school community".

She added: "Salvador was a popular, funny, bright young man who was loved by his peers and teachers.

"He took part in the Duke of Edinburgh Award with the school, had represented the school at rugby and basketball and was engaged with many aspects of school life.

"One of his great interests was music production and was keen to pursue this further as a career.

"The GCSE exams that he had been expected to sit from this week were part of this journey. We are heartbroken by his loss and continue to keep him, his family and his friends in our prayers."

