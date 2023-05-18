Education bosses have handed a former teacher and convicted paedophile an indefinite ban from the classroom.

Ian Stockdale was caught in an undercover sting for planning to sexually abuse a nine-year-old girl.

Stockdale began discussions with a woman on social media about sexually abusing her daughter, but did not know he was talking to a police officer from Bedfordshire Police.

The 51-year-old from Bedford began discussing how the woman could abuse the child and the possibility of meeting the woman and her daughter to commit sexual offences against the child.

He was jailed in April 2022 at Luton Crown Court after admitting one count of arranging or facilitating the commission of a child sex offence, two counts of making indecent photographs of children and one count of possessing indecent photographs of children.

As well as four years behind bars, he was handed a lifelong sexual harm prevention order.

Det Con Bianca Lazar from Bedfordshire Police cyber hub described Stockdale as a “dangerous predator who posed a significant threat to children".

The former teacher, who taught for the Wootton Academy Trust has been dismissed from the teaching profession.

In the official report from the Teaching Regulation Agency, Stockdale's "lack of insight and remorse" meant there was some risk of the repetition of his behaviour which put at "risk the future wellbeing of pupils".

In view of the seriousness of the allegations found proved against him, the panel also decided that Mr Stockdale should not be entitled to apply for restoration of his eligibility to teach.