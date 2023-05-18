Two men were murdered and one was left fighting for his life in an “utterly senseless” attack following a baby shower in a pub, a jury heard.

Adam Fanelli, 39, was fatally stabbed in the chest when he went out after hearing shouting and screaming outside his home in Houghton Regis in Bedfordshire.

Patrick Howard, 27, was paralysed from a stab to the neck before dying as he was dragged along the road underneath a car.

The third victim, 26-year-old Mason Jordan, was stabbed eight times in the chest and neck but survived.

Luton Crown Court heard the violence erupted after a baby shower celebration at The Crown Pub in Houghton Regis in the evening of Saturday, 12 November 2022.

Anthony Bennison, 25, of Millfield Road, Edgware, and Nicholas Papworth, 33, of Amble Close, Houghton Regis both deny charges of murder, attempted murder and attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent.

A third defendant, Mark Griffiths, 41, of Leagrave High Street in Luton, denies attempted murder and attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent.

Police near the scene of the deaths in Houghton Regis in November 2022. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Prosecutor Simon Denison KC told the jury the scenes that followed were “utterly senseless” and “truly extraordinary”, with Bennison and Papworth initially encouraged by Griffiths.

Two of the victims, Mr Howard and Mr Jordan, had been drinking at the Chequers Pub in Houghton Regis before moving to The Crown shortly after midnight on 13 November, where the three defendants were.

When an altercation broke out, Mr Jordan threw a punch at Papworth and they fought briefly before being split up, and the victims left to go home.

Bennison then went to find the men, driving at them at speed in his silver BMW in an attempt to injure them.

The men picked up pieces of wood to protect themselves and were joined by their friend Adam Fanelli who left his house when he heard shouting.

Bennison then left to pick up Griffiths from the Crown, with Papworth following in his own car, and the two groups came together again in Tithe Farm Road.

The two cars drove at the three victims, "using their cars as weapons", before Bennison stopped and got out of his car armed with a knife.

As Bennison chased Mason Jordan, he slipped, and Mr Fanelli hit him with the piece of wood he was holding.

Forensics officers taped off the scene following the two men's deaths. Credit: ITV News Anglia

"But that was no match for Bennison with a knife. He stabbed Adam Fanelli twice in the chest," said Mr Denison.

“Mason Jordan picked up the wood Adam Fanelli had dropped as he was stabbed. But he was also no match for Bennison with a knife.

"Bennison stabbed him eight times in quick succession in his chest and his neck.”

Bennison then attacked Mr Howard, running at him from behind and stabbing him in the neck, which caused instant paralysis.

Mr Denison added: “For good measure, Bennison then kicked him in the head before walking away. As he did, Papworth returned still using his car as a weapon.

"Mason Jordan was moving towards Patrick Howard as he lay in the road. Papworth drove fast, straight at Patrick Howard.

“Mason Jordan was able to get out of the way, but Patrick Howard paralysed on the ground wasn’t.

"Papworth drove straight over him. The car dragged his body along the road for many metres before it fell free of the wheels.

“Papworth didn’t stop or even slow down. He sped away. Bennison and Griffiths got back into the BMW and drove away. They left a scene of utter devastation,” said Mr Denison.

Mr Howard was killed instantly, while Mr Fanelli collapsed and died further along the road.

Mr Jordan tried to help Mr Howard but collapsed and was saved at hospital.

The trial, which is expected to last six to eight weeks, continues.

