Luton Town are preparing for the biggest match in their recent history, after beating Sunderland to reach the Championship Play-off Final.

The Hatters overturned a 2-1 deficit against Sunderland on Tuesday night, winning 3-2 on aggregate.

It means they will now go through to play Coventry City at Wembley on 27 May, after the Sky Blues overcame Middlesbrough - with the winner securing a place in the Premier League.

The game is commonly thought to be the most valuable single game in world football, as it is worth an estimated £150m in revenue to the winners.

How can you get tickets to the Championship Play-off Final?

Tickets for the Championship Play-off Final between Luton Town and Coventry City will be sold through the two clubs involved.

Luton Town has been allocated 36,493 tickets for the East End of Wembley Stadium for the 4.45pm kick-off.

Adult ticket prices start at £36 and climb to £98, with concession prices available for young adults and over-65s.

Tickets went on sale at 10am on Thursday, 18 May, and were available on a first-come, first-served basis through Ticketmaster.

The sale will be split into three phases:

From 10am on Thursday, 18 May: All 2022/23 season ticket holders and executive members and anyone holding a 22/23 Hatters Membership.

From 10am on Friday, 19 May: Supporters with a booking history of at least five league or cup fixtures this season.

From 10am on Monday 22 May: Supporters with a client reference number and a previous purchasing history on the club database - excluding a Coventry or Middlesbrough ticket only.

Luton Town fans celebrate after beating Sunderland in the Championship playoff semi-final. Credit: PA

Supporters will be asked for their ID or client reference number and can purchase six tickets in one transaction, except in phase three, which is limited to two tickets.

Tickets will not be sold through Luton Town ticket office, although the office staff will be available to assist with booking queries, said the club.

Wheelchair and ambulant disabled tickets with accompanying personal assistant tickets are available by emailing disabilityliaison@lutontown.co.uk with a client reference number.

How can you get to Wembley?

Thousands of Luton fans are expected to make the journey from the town to be at the club's biggest match for a generation.

At the moment, Thameslink - which runs the services to London - says it will be sticking with its standard Saturday service plan of four trains an hour to West Hampstead Thameslink for the Jubilee Line.

"Thameslink Class 700 trains can carry between 1,146 and 1,754 passengers depending on whether they are eight or 12 car trains – so plenty of capacity to get people to and from London," said a spokeswoman.

Tickets for the final are expected to be in high demand. Credit: PA

Official coach travel priced at £25 is available through the Bobbers Travel Club, and will be sold through the ticket office online, by phone or in person. Fans are asked to make their travel arrangements only after buying their match tickets.

Buses will leave from Luton bus station, Luton M1 junction 11 Travelodge, Ampthill, Flitwick and Westoning.

Anyone travelling privately is advised to book their parking in advance, with parking at Wembley priced at £40 a car and £120 a coach.

Where else can I watch the match?

For those who cannot get a ticket or get to Wembley themselves, the match will also be broadcast on Sky Sports.

Pubs in the area will be showing the match.

Who are the favourites?

Luton Town finished third in the Championship over the 46-game season, and overcame sixth-placed Sunderland to reach the final.

Coventry City finished in fifth place, 10 points behind Luton Town, but beat fourth-placed Middlesbrough 1-0 over two legs to beat the final.

Bookmakers currently have Luton as favourites, with the odds on the result in 90 minutes as below:

Luton Town - 6/4

Draw - 2/1

Coventry City - 2/1

The odds on Luton Town to go up by any means, even after extra time and penalties, are 8/11, while Coventry City are priced at 11/10.

