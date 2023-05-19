Play Brightcove video

Watch the latest Anglia Late Edition - the regional politics programme covering issues affecting the East of England presented by Political Correspondent Phil Hornby

This programme was transmitted in the ITV Anglia region on Thursday 18 May 2023

Anglia Late Edition looks at the fallout from the local elections after the Conservatives lose control of 12 councils in the East of England and the Greens claim their first majority council in Mid Suffolk.

This month's guests are Peter Aldous, the Conservative MP for Waveney; Alice MacDonald, Labour's parliamentary candidate for Norwich North; and Marie Goldman, the Lib Dem parliamentary candidate for Chelmsford.