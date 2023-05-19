Play Brightcove video

ITV News Anglia's Rebecca Haworth spoke to police about the extent of the problem

Detectives warned that children as young as 13 had been caught carrying potentially lethal weapons, as they launched a new knife amnesty.

It comes as anti-knife crime campaigners warn the country is in the grip of a "pandemic when it comes to serious youth violence".

The new knife amnesty launched by Bedfordshire Police followed in the wake of several high-profile knife attacks in the county.

Last month, 19-year-old student Kwabena 'Alfred' Osei-Poku was stabbed to death near the University of Northampton campus. Two men have been charged with the murder of the Peterborough teenager on 23 April.

That came just weeks after the stabbing of 16-year-old Rohan Shand, known as Fred, who was killed while walking back from school in the Kingsthorpe area of Northampton.

And just last weekend a man in his 20s was stabbed in the back with a large machete in Luton town centre.

Some of the weapons that have been handed in Credit: ITV News Anglia

Det Insp Tom Stean from the county's police force, said axes, guns and knives had been handed in, but said young children were now carrying the weapons.

"We've even had handguns been handed into the weapon bins, so it's not just knives," he added.

"I know children as young as 13, 14 to carry knives. They have got small weapons but they have got big machetes as well [which] they hide down the leg of their trousers."

As well as the knife amnesty, weapons sweeps are also under way in parks across Bedfordshire.

Festus Akinbusoye, Police and Crime Commissioner for Bedfordshire Credit: ITV News Anglia

Festus Akinbusoye, Bedfordshire Police and Crime Commissioner, said: "When you consider that last year about 4,000 dangerous weapons were collected in these bins, that's 4,000 more weapons being taken off of our streets that people are giving up willingly.

"There are some really really dangerous weapons that have been recovered from them.

"I'm talking about Rambo knives, I'm talking about machetes.

"The main thing is we'd rather take them off our streets than take them off people after they've used it in harming someone."

