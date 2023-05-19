Play Brightcove video

When the cowboy met the colonel - ITV News Anglia's Rob Setchell reports

A farmer surprised staff at a KFC branch when he rode the country's "biggest bullock" into their drive-thru.

The giant beast - called Stuart - was straddled by owner Jodie Green as he visited the fast-food outlet at Ely Leisure Village in Cambridgeshire.

Mr Green, who likes to be known as The Lone Ranger, and Stuart, carried out the stunt at the drive-thru to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

The pair formed a close bond when Stuart was a calf and Mr Green saved him from being sold at a livestock market.

"He was always so friendly as a calf," said Mr Green, of Green Acre Farm.

"As he grew over the months he would always come over to me, leaving the rest of the herd, for his special feed and a brush!"

Jodie Green and Stuart the bullock are raising money for Macmillan. Credit: ITV News Anglia

When the time came for Stuart to be sent to the market and he was taken away on the back of a lorry, Mr Green quickly realised he had made a mistake.

"My wife and I followed in the car," said Mr Green. "After five minutes I looked at my wife and said, 'I can’t sell Stuart… he’s a big part of our farm. I would miss him so much'."

They made a frantic phone call to the auctioneers and after a bit of explaining, they agreed not to sell Stuart so he could be returned home.

Mr Green believes Stuart is the UK's biggest bullock - but he admits this claim is unverified.

He said: "We don’t know how much he weighs as he too big to go through a weigh crush and refuses to go on a trailer to be weighed that way.

"Stuart is just a gentle giant. So we thought he now should be recognised and bring a smile to people's faces - hence his walk around Ely Leisure Village."

Jodie Green saved his favourite bullock from being sold at a livestock market. Credit: ITV News Anglia

