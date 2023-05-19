Ofsted inspectors said they found "widespread failures" in a children's home, saying staff were unable to stop children going missing.

Vulnerable 16-18-year-olds living at the home in West Northamptonshire alleged they had "come to harm" in the community, inspectors said.

There was a "serious incident" involving a child, due to the "unsafe" ways in which medication was administered.

And, inspectors said they found "a very serious disclosure" by one resident was only written as a record in a meeting rather than being escalated.

Upon visiting the home - run by Children and Adolescents Placement Provisions Ltd - for the second time this year in April, inspectors found a bathroom had no working lock and an office door was broken.

A social worker said the home was “chaotic”.

A new interim manager had been appointed and had started to make some improvements. But Ofsted said there were still critical gaps in some staff members’ training.

One staff member had not completed their mandatory training before starting work.

Care plans were “not clear and “not always followed by staff”. In the case of one child, there was no evidence a care plan existed.

Ofsted rated the home as 'inadequate' in all areas.

In the home's last full inspection in April 2022, it was rated 'requiring improvement'.

In a visit in February, Ofsted found multiple problems, including pro-drug graffiti and worn carpets.

Children and Adolescents Placement Provisions Ltd was approached to comment.

In March, it said it felt Ofsted’s previous visit had led to a report that was in parts “inaccurate”.

But it said maintenance of its homes was “regularly under review” and that it had “undoubtedly experienced some challenges”.

