A woman has been knocked over and injured in a dog attack involving two Irish wolfhounds in a park.

The woman was walking in the park in Devon Way, Northampton, when her dog was set upon by the two animals that were off the lead.

She fell to the ground and injured her wrist during the incident at around 9.30am on Tuesday.

Another woman then put the two wolfhounds on to leads and left.

Police are appealing for this woman to get in touch.

She is described as white, aged around 40 and about 5ft 2in tall. She is a slim build and has grey/blonde shoulder length curly hair, said police.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

