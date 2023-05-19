Police hunting an attempted rapist have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to.

A woman in her 30s reported being attacked in Southend at about 4.20am on 30 April, in the Warrior Square, near a skate park.

Officers have now released a picture of a man they believe they can help them with their inquiries.

The woman has been supported by specialist officers from Essex Police, who have been investigating.

They said they needed anyone who recognised the man or who has further information about the incident to contact them.

Anyone with information should call police on 101, using crime reference number 42/77770/23.

