Police are searching a river after a man was reported as being in "difficulty".

The coastguard, fire service and ambulances were called to an incident on the River Wensum near Duke Street in Norwich around 5.20am on Friday.

Three fire engines were also called and the road was closed, but has since re-opened.

At 7am police said no one had been found but officers urged people to avoid the area.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know