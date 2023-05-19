A woman flew into a rage and hit her boyfriend with a bottle after he ended their relationship - leaving him needing 14 stitches near his eye.

The victim told Natasha Woodcock, 29, their nine-month relationship was over on 21 January this year.

Woodcock begged him to change his mind, but the victim refused, and he went back to a friend's home in Wentworth Street in Peterborough, where he had been staying.

But the next morning, when the victim was still asleep, Woodcock burst into the room and started kicking and punching him.

The victim managed to restrain her and get her out of the room, but she returned minutes later and tried to force her way back in.

The man tried to block the door, but Woodcock's arm came through the door with a bottle.

The next thing the victim knew, blood was running down his head. He fled to a nearby shop for help.

Woodcock followed, begging him not to tell the police, but she was eventually removed by security.

He was taken to hospital where he had 14 stitches for a large cut to the left side of his face, which was just 2mm away from his eye.

Police said a significant amount of blood was found at the scene and when Woodcock was arrested, a wrap of heroin was found on her.

Officers heard that during their relationship Woodcock had regularly physically abused the victim, which included kicking him, biting his leg and, throwing a kettle at him which hit his head.

Woodcock pleaded guilty on Wednesday to causing grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of heroin. She was sentenced to one year and 18 weeks in prison.

Detective Constable Helena Potgieter said: “This was an incredibly violent attack which could’ve caused a life-changing injury to the victim. Woodcock’s behaviour was inexcusable.

“Domestic abuse is a force priority and we will do all we can to bring abusers to justice. I am pleased Woodcock has been brought to justice and can now hopefully reflect on her actions.”

